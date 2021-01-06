Post office at Central Mail Exchange closed after employee tests positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Central Mail Exchange post office has been temporarily closed after an officer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne told Colombo Gazette that the officer had been detected with the virus on Monday (04).

Six other employees of the post office who had come into direct contact with the infected officer have been placed in quarantine.

Ariyaratne further said the Central Mail Exchange post office was temporarily closed from yesterday (05) as a precautionary measure.

He said the Central Mail Exchange is operational despite the post office being temporarily closed.

Earlier, the Central Mail Exchange was temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. (Colombo Gazette)