Politician remanded for sexually harassing woman

A member of the Yakkalamulla Pradeshiya Sabha has been remanded on charges of sexually harassing a 27-year-old woman.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the 46-year-old suspect was remanded until 19 January after being produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today.

The Pradeshiya Sabha member is reported to have sexually abused the woman in the Bataketiya area in Nakiyadeniya last evening.

The victim has been identified as a widow and mother of three, while investigations have revealed that she is a relative of the suspect.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Police will file charges against the suspect under the Penal Code when he is reproduced in court on 19 January, 2021. (Colombo Gazette)