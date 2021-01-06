Nalaka Edirisinghe surrenders to CID

Former Director of Swarnamahal Jewellers Nalaka Edirisinghe surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

Edirisinghe is the fourth suspect in the case filed against Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd.

The other former Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe, were arrested by the CID yesterday on the instructions of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera had earlier directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana Wickramaratne to conduct a criminal investigation against the Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) and Swarnamahal Jewellers.

The Directors were accused of unauthorized acceptance of deposits of 13.7 billion, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

The Attorney General had also decided to forward indictments against the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers for conducting an unauthorized finance business.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating irregularities concerning ETI Finance found that ETI Investments had not followed the proper procedures in their conduct from its inception. (Colombo Gazette)