Koggala hotel converted into military run treatment facility

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Long Beach Resort in Koggala has been converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the hotel will operate as a paid treatment facility for asymptomatic patients.

The Long Beach Resort in Koggala will commence operations as a Covid treatment facility from tomorrow.

The Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said the new treatment centre will be administered by the Military under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

General Shavendra Silva said the measure has been taken following repeated requests by Covid patients from among the Colombo elite to be treated at private hospitals.

He said another key reason for this move was due to a number of executives from big corporations contracting the virus over the last few days.

Two months ago, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had instructed the NOCPC to verify the possibility of utilizing leading private hospitals in Colombo to treat Covid patients.

However, as normal patients too visit the hospitals for treatment, the managements were requested to find alternative locations or hotels to operate as Covid treatment centres.

The Army Commander said two leading private hospitals have agreed to the terms and conditions, and are in the process of finalizing the requirements, but are facing certain logistical issues.

He said as a result, the Military took the initiative to setup a paid treatment facility for asymptomatic patients, until atleast one hospital is capable of launching its own treatment facility.

General Shavendra Silva said one private hospital is expected to commence operations of its Covid treatment facility by next week. (Colombo Gazette)