KK Collection opens boutique store at Galle Fort

KK Collection announces the opening of their boutique store, located at 50 Pedlar Street, Galle Fort on 24th December 2020. The boutique store aims to offer local artists an avenue by which to promote their hand-crafted furniture, paintings and more; whilst providing locals access to exclusive pieces by international designers.

The 9,000 sqft boutique store showcases KK Collection’s fashion apparel and accessories; housing elite, up-market retail names such as Issey Miyake dresses and coats; an exclusive collection of cruise-wear created by the brand’s in-house team of designers and tailors.

Speaking with George Cooper, Founder/ Director, KK Collection, commented “our new boutique store is located inside the iconic Hayleys Building, which we have renovated, restoring the property to former glory. The boutique store hopes to fill a gap in the market for quality products such as; homeware and fashion items, which were previously only readily available in places such as Colombo. This addition in Galle aims to cater to tourists and Sri Lankans in the Southern locale”.

The store also houses an extensive range of homeware products, (most of which) are manufactured in Sri Lanka; a large collection of paintings by local Sri Lankan artists; a curated collection of furniture by Only & Co – bespoke creations, handcrafted in Sri Lanka.

The store is set to become the first retail store in the Galle Fort to offer safe purchases and shopping with contactless payment via Solo, in partnership with Hatton National Bank.

KK Collection consists of two [02] award-winning luxury boutique hotels in the Galle area, as well as two [02] luxury tented camps, Leopard Safaris by KK Collection in Yala and Wilpattu. Designed to offer luxury travellers a decadent, stylish and serenity-focused experience, KK Collection offers the perfect contrast between the island’s palm-framed beach, lush interiors, and rich wildlife experiences. The newest addition of the Boutique store at Galle Fort, further solidifies KK Collection’s success in industry and continued growth.