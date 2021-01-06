Johnston calls Sajith mad in Parliament and then withdraws comment

Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando called Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa “mad” in Parliament and then withdrew the comment.

The comment was made when Premadasa questioned the Government over the distribution of school uniforms to school children.

Fernando accused Premadasa of wasting Parliament time by continuing to raise multiple questions on the matter even after the subject Minister had responded.

Premadasa took offence at being called “mad” when he questioned the Government over the distribution of school uniforms.

Fernando then withdrew the comment but added that Premadasa was called a “blood fool” by United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Premadasa however did not respond to that comment but instead continued to accuse the Government of misleading Parliament on the school uniform issue. (Colombo Gazette)