ISSO Restaurants recognized as Asia’s ‘Best Restaurant Concept of the Year’

Taking their brand to new heights, ISSO Restaurants became the proud winner of the “Best Restaurant Concept of the Year” award at the prestigious QSR Media Asia Conference and Awards 2020 held in Singapore recently. The event which was held virtually is Asia’s largest event celebrating fast food brands and operators, quick service restaurants (QSR) and chain restaurants.

ISSO was the only Sri Lankan restaurant to be recognized and awarded at the event.

Speaking about their achievement, CEO and Founder of ISSO Restaurants, Apinash Sivagumaaran said, “We are extremely humbled and delighted to have received this award and will keep striving to serve our customers with the best possible seafood experience in the days to come. From the beginning we wanted to create an interesting seafood restaurant concept where all things PRAWNS took the main pedestal. During these unprecedented times, receiving this award has made a positive impact on our team and their morale. We are motivated to keep pushing forward and look forward to aspire for better days ahead.”

“We at ISSO are honored by this recognition and thrilled to have won an award for the ‘Best Concept’. We are treating this award as a validation of all the hard work our team has put in over the past 4 years to come this far,” added Janaka Mayakaduwa, Director – ISSO Restaurants.

The “Best Restaurant Concept of the Year” at the QSR Awards is awarded to restaurants in the fast food and fast casual category who have been up and running for 5 years or less and offering hot new concepts in the limited serve arena. This includes a brand’s attempt to serve new offerings as well as utilizing new and innovative ways to cater to their consumer.

Host of “QSR Media Asia Conference and Awards”, QSR Media is considered the number one source of news for the quick-serve, fast-casual and chain restaurant industries in Australia, the United Kingdom and Asia; releasing daily online news, a weekly newsletter, an annual print issue and live events covering all aspects of the industry and engaging with all c-suite industry leaders.

The ISSO outlets in Colombo is open to customers every day for dine-in, delivery and take away from 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Reservations and delivery orders could be made through www.isso.lk or through the PRAWNCRAZY Hotline on 0117 770 300.