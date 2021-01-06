Isolation status enforced in parts of Colombo lifted

The isolation status enforced in parts of Colombo has been lifted, the Government Information Department said this evening (Wednesday).

The Government said that the isolation status enforced in Kotahena, Wolfendhal Street, Ruwanwella and 60-Watta in the Cinnamon Gardens Police Division has been lifted with immediate effect.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the isolation status cannot be lifted in some areas as sub-clusters are emerging and more infected persons are being detected.

“However if the health guidelines are strictly followed the isolation status can be lifted in these areas soon,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that some people may face some difficulties as a result of the isolation status enforced in these areas.

However, he urged the public in these areas to remain patient and follow the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)