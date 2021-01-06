Infected persons found among people not wearing face masks

A number of infected persons have been found among people not wearing face masks in the Western Province.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said that 14 people were found to be infected after rapid antigen tests were conducted on 550 people in the Western Province yesterday (Tuesday).

He said that rapid antigen tests and PCR tests were conducted on over 1000 people not wearing face masks in the Western Province.

The Police Spokesman said that PCR tests were conducted on 510 people but the results have not yet been received.

However, the results from the rapid antigen tests found that 14 people were infected.