Infected person who escaped from Gallela found

A Covid infected prisoner who had escaped from the Gallela COVID-19 treatment center in Polonnaruwa, was found from the Wanathawilluwa area in Anawilundawa, Arachchikattuwa today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the man was among five prison inmates who had escaped from the treatment centre last week.

The Police had launched a special operation, following which one suspect had been arrested in Madampe.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Arachchikattuwa Police had arrested the 52-year-old prisoner, a resident of Vaikal, today based on a tip off.

The man is reported to have contracted the virus while serving term at the Negombo prison over a robbery.

The Police Spokesman said the suspect had been provided refuge by a 50- year-old resident of the Bangadeniya area.

The man is reported to have formed a friendship with the suspect while serving term for murder at the Negombo Prison.

DIG Ajith Rohana said Police officials are working with health authorities to provide treatment to the suspect and to subject the individual from Bangadeniya to quarantine.

He said legal action will be initiated against both suspects under the Quarantine Act and Prisons Act.

The Police are continuing investigations to apprehend the three other inmates who remain at large. (Colombo Gazette)