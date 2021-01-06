Flash floods in Akurana as heavy rain lashes Kandy

Flash floods were reported in Akurana as heavy rain lashed the Kandy District today.

The Disaster Management Centre said that more rain is expected in Kandy and other parts of the country.

Disaster Management Centre Assistant Director Pradeep Kodippili said that flooding has disrupted transport in the Akurana area.

He said that motorists travelling along the route have been advised to use alternate routes.

Pradeep Kodippili said that residents living in the hills have been urged to remain cautious for possible landslides.

He said the public in these areas have been advised to monitor the ground for cracks or cracks on the walls and shaking trees which could be a sign for an impending landslide.

The public can also contact 117 for assistance. (Colombo Gazette)