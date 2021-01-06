Buddhist Sunday schools to reopen next week

All Buddhist Sunday schools (Daham Pasal), except those in isolated areas, will reopen next week.

Commissioner General of Buddhist Religious Affairs Sunanda Kariyaperuma said the Sunday schools will reopen from 17 January, 2021.

He said the Sunday schools will be reopened in line with the reopening of all Government schools, except those in isolated areas, from Monday (11).

Buddhist Sunday schools were temporarily closed from 5 October, 2020, following the second coronavirus outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)