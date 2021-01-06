5G powered Huawei Nova 7 SE is the smartphone to own in 2021

With the dawn of 2021, people are full of new hopes and are planning to upgrade their living standards to a new level. The world of technology is fast growing and we have stepped in to the 5G era. As of now, several 5G smartphones have made their way to the smartphone market, but the major concern is the huge prices associated with them. It is no doubt that buying a 5G smartphone will be one of the many dreams of people who have welcomed 2021 with new hopes. The pioneer in 5G technology and the innovative smartphone manufacturer, Huawei unveiled the first ever mid-range 5G smartphone- Nova 7 SE.

Huawei Nova 7 SE packs a top of the line Kirin 820 5G SoC chip to offer unprecedented performance for those who are waiting to experience new 5G.

Another key factor that attracts the user is its 6.5 inches Punch Full view display that comes with a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio. The stylishly designed Nova 7 SE has three attractive color variants to choose from: Space Silver, Crush Green and Midsummer Purple.

Nova 7 SE is equipped with a AI Quad camera set up which features a 64MP Ultra high resolution main camera, 8MP Ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP bokeh lens and 2MP macro lens. The combination of the four lenses brings a high quality photography experience. Its 64MP Ultra high resolution main camera is equipped with a f/1.8 aperture and 1/1.7-inch image sensor. This enables the user to capture even the tiny details of a photo clearly when zoomed in. Its selfie camera features a 16MP shooter that captures clear, noise free images even at night.

Nova 7 SE’s Super night mode selfie technology and BM3D DSLR level image noise reduction technology help in capturing clear images under any environment, be it day or night. Furthermore, it enables the user to unleash creativity with innovative video recording features such as 4K high-definition video, DUAL-VIEW video, super slow motion and time-lapse. Its 64MP main camera can record 4K resolution video (30FPS frame rate) and its AI editing option allows the user to conveniently get videos edited.

Commenting on the 5G powered Huawei Nova 7 SE, Peter Liu, Country Head of Huawei Devices, Sri Lanka said: “Nova 7 SE is a big leap in the 5G arena. With its aim to make 5G technology available to everyone, Huawei has taken the right decision with the launch of the first ever mid-range 5G smartphone. We are extremely proud to pioneer 5G accessibility to everyone across the world.”

Powered by the highly efficient Kirin 820 5G Soc chip, Huawei Nova 7 SE operates extremely fast which is a huge plus oint for any mobile game enthusiast. It offers a lag free performance even while playing heavy games with ultra graphics. Moreover, the user can download movies, apps and other files faster than he/she expects which is another reason to turn towards Nova 7 SE.

Nova 7 SE is equipped with a 8GB RAM which accounts for its high performance and efficiency with multi-tasking capabilities. Its 128GB in-built storage enables the user to easily store all the downloaded movies, songs, apps and games. Nova 7 SE utilizes the latest GPU Turbo technology and the upgraded AppAssitant to offer a smooth 5G experience.

Huawei Nova 7 SE is packed with a powerful battery. Its large 4000mAh battery enables the user to obtain an uninterrupted smartphone experience while playing games, watching high quality videos and internet browsing. Another highlight of Nova 7 SE is the 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology which is capable of charging the battery up to 70% within just 30 minutes.

Nova 7 SE is available at Singer Plus, Singer Mega showrooms and island wide authorized resellers for an amazing introductory price of Rs. 64,999.