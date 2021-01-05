Three roads in Modara isolated from today

Three roads in Modara have been placed under isolation from today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said that St. Andrews Road, St. Andrews Lower Road and St. Andrews Upper Road have been placed under isolation with immediate effect.

The decision was taken after coronavirus infected persons were detected in the area.

The Police had said earlier that the fear of sub-clusters emerging is preventing the lifting of the isolation status in some areas.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana had said that the isolation status will remain in a number of areas, including in parts of Colombo.

He said that the isolation status has been in effect for a long period of time in some areas.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the isolation status cannot be lifted in some areas as sub-clusters are emerging and more infected persons are being detected.

“However if the health guidelines are strictly followed the isolation status can be lifted in these areas soon,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that some people may face some difficulties as a result of the isolation status enforced in these areas.

However, he urged the public in these areas to remain patient and follow the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)