Sri Lanka to sign deal to secure vaccine through COVAX

Sri Lanka is to sign an agreement to secure the coronavirus vaccine through the COVAX facility.

The Government said that Sri Lanka has already joined the COVAX programme and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and the World Health Organization has picked Sri Lanka to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines through this facility.

Countries were informed to submit the vaccine request applications under two phases to receive the vaccine facility and ‘Part A’ which includes the information regarding the target group, store capacity and technical information had to be submitted before 07th December 2020. Sri Lanka submitted the applications on time.

The second part thereof regarding the receiving of vaccines and signing the compensatory agreement has to be submitted before 08th January 2021.

Cabinet has now approved a proposal tabled by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi to submit the ‘Part B’ of the vaccine application according to the guidelines provided by the Attorney General and to sign an agreement with the manufacturer when allocating vaccines through the COVAX facility.

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

The ACT Accelerator is a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world. (Colombo Gazette)