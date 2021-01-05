Press Council Law to be amended to cover new media

The Sri Lanka Press Council Law is to be amended to cover new media, the Government said today.

According to a Government statement, the Sri Lanka Press Council was established by the Sri Lanka Press Council Law No 05 of 1973 with the objective of preventing any prejudice to the public through press coverage and to establish a cordial relationship between journalists and the public.

“The provisions of that Act are restricted to the newspaper only,” the Government said.

It has been identified that the Press Council should be structurally reformed and reorganised covering electronic, print and new media as a tribunal for journalists and media institutions and as a center that promotes media education.

As a result, a proposal to amend the Sri Lanka Press Council Law has received cabinet approval.

Cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Act No 06 of 1982.

The Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation established under the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Act,1982 has played a significant role in the field of media in Sri Lanka for the past 38 years.

However it was noted that in order to deal appropriately with the current intense media competition, the need to change the composition of the Board of Directors comprised of seven members, which is empowered to make decisions and implement them, has been identified.

Accordingly the Cabinet approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Mass Media and Information Keheliya Rambukwella to amend the Act enabling the authorities to increase the number of Board members up to nine by including a representative of the Treasury and the Secretary to the line Ministry in charge of the subject or a representative of that Ministry appointed by him. (Colombo Gazette)