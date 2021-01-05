Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increases to 217

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increased to 217 today, the Government Information Department said today.

The Government said that two more coronavirus related deaths were reported today.

Of the two deaths one victim is from Kalutara and the other from Matale.

The victim from Matale was identified as a 68-year-old woman. She died while receiving treatment at the Matale District Hospital.

The second victim is a 75-year-old woman from Kalutara. She died on admission to the Nagoda General Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)