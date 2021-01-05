Cabinet approves proposal to enhance relationship with Afghanistan

Cabinet has approved a proposal to enhance Sri Lanka’s relationship with Afghanistan, the Government said today.

The Government Information Department said that Cabinet approved a proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a political consultancy mechanism between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

The Cabinet granted approval to a resolution submitted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena to sign the agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The proposal was tabled to establish the consultancy mechanism with the objective of enhancing the bilateral relationship and cooperation covering the political, defence, economic, cultural, education, health, social, inter-personal relations, human resource development spheres and other sectors.

The consultancy mechanism will take a general holistic approach between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. (Colombo Gazette)