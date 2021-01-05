Ban on limestone mining within 100 meter radius of Victoria Dam proposed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Expert committee appointed to investigate tremors reported in Digana, Kandy handed over its final report to Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera today.

Senior Seismologist of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau Nilmini Thaldena told Colombo Gazette that the report consists of multiple recommendations aimed at safeguarding the environment.

She said the expert committee has recommended to impose a ban on limestone mining within 100 meters of the Victoria Dam.

Even though the tremors have been reported due to natural causes, it is suspected that explosives and other methods used for limestone mining in the vicinity may have an indirect impact and may have triggered such tremors.

Thaldena further said as it could be a contributing factor to causing the tremors and in a bid to safeguard the environment, it has been proposed to ban limestone mining in the vicinity of the Victoria Dam.

She further said that limestone mining beyond the 100m radius will be permitted, but will be allowed under strict observation and regulations.

Minor tremors were repeatedly reported on multiple occasions in the Digana area in the Kandy district from November to December 2020.

Following the continuous tremors in Kandy, officials were on alert over the Victoria Dam. (Colombo Gazette)