AG instructs IGP to conduct criminal probe against ETI Directors

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana Wickramaratne to conduct a criminal investigation against the Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) and Swarnamahal Jewellers.

The Directors have been accused of unauthorized acceptance of deposits of 13.7 billion, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

The Attorney General has also decided to forward indictments against the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers for conducting an unauthorized finance business.