Sri Lanka Telecom and Mobitel join forces

Brand unification makes history in national connectivity

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) and SLT Mobitel unveiled their unified brand identity on January 1, 2021 at SLT Headquarters forming a formidable force creating a lasting legacy as the national Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions leader. The historic unification of products and services were symbolically launched at the event that took place with the participation of Rohan Fernando, Chairman, Sri Lanka Telecom Group; Lalith Seneviratne, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sri Lanka Telecom; Kiththi Perera, Chief Executive Officer, Sri Lanka Telecom; Chandika Vitharana, Acting CEO, SLT Mobitel and other key officials of the Sri Lanka Telecom Group.

This historic unification will be an impetus to the Government’s effort to create a technology driven economy and a technology-based society, with SLT-MOBITEL contributing immensely towards the digitalization of Sri Lanka.

For over 163 years Sri Lanka Telecom PLC has solved the country’s need for connectivity, operating on Fixed, Mobile and Other operational segments, with SLT recognized as the fixed line powerhouse brand and Mobitel the benchmark for mobile services. Together, SLT and Mobitel strengthen the country’s ICT infrastructure, empowering people and transforming businesses with digitalisation.

“Today’s brand unification brings Sri Lanka Telecom and Mobitel products and services under a single brand. The new brand identity will strengthen the brand equity of SLT-MOBITEL, synergizing the goodwill gained by both to one strong brand with digitalization at its core. A brand that consumers readily recognize, trust and accept.” Rohan Fernando, Chairman, Sri Lanka Telecom Group stated.

The new brand identity brings the brands together in a setting that is instantly recognizable to the consumer and portrays the unified relationship. The change in the logo is underpinned by a companywide realignment and unification of service, truly representative of SLT. SLT-MOBITEL enables the fulfilment of customer aspirations, be it in life or in work, making for greater efficiency, ease and limitless opportunities.

Lalith Seneviratne, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sri Lanka Telecom spoke on the impact of the brand unification on consumers. “At SLT Group we no longer think of ourselves as a connectivity partner but as a lifestyle company impacting people’s lifestyles greatly. The two anchor companies in the group, SLT and Mobitel hold an important position to support the foundation of the Group. Together with other subsidiaries they provide Fixed-Line Services, Mobile Communications, Broadband Service, Internet TV, and Health Services Access among others. The companies will now further enhance collaboration under one brand and provide customer-first innovative services as the industry leader in providing a great customer experience.”

Through Sri Lanka Telecom, SLT-MOBITEL provides telecom networks and ICT services to organisations of all proportions across all economic sectors, other telecommunications operators and internet service providers (ISPs), public sector institutions, and domestic customers. These efforts are supplemented by an array of technologies including optical fibre, ADSL2+, VDSL2, carrier-grade Wi-Fi, and both fixed and mobile 4G LTE technologies. The Company also uses its multiple international submarine cable networks to offer state-of-the-art global services, securing its position as a key global player in the telecom industry.

“From today, all of our customers will know us as one SLT-MOBITEL family and will enjoy all of our services together. All of us at SLT will be bound together under our common brand identity as we take helm as the primary telecommunication services provider to the nation. We look forward to the synergized brand value this gives us, as we work with Mobitel to expand our 4G, 5G and wireless broadband offering under a unified brand umbrella, creating value for the customers and the company.” Kiththi Perera, Chief Executive Officer, Sri Lanka Telecom said, speaking on the launch of the new digital-centric identity.

Via Mobitel, SLT-MOBITEL offers mobile ICT services including mobile telephony, high-speed broadband, enterprise solutions, international services, and a range of value-added services with national coverage. As the fastest 4.5G/4G+ mobile network in Sri Lanka, Mobitel offers an unparalleled broadband network recognised by Ookla Speedtest Awards as the fastest mobile network in Sri Lanka. Mobitel has innovated market breakthrough products such as Master and Sri Flix for the local market, having carried out the biggest broadband expansion carried out in 2019 with over US$ 100 million investments. The first operator in South Asia to trial 5G over a mobile network, Mobitel is in the forefront of digital technology in Sri Lanka gearing up the country for the deployment of 5G.

Chandika Vitharana, Acting Chief Executive Officer, SLT Mobitel commented on the synergy from the brand unification. “SLT Mobitel is the only truly Sri Lankan mobile services provider and is the frontrunner in digital mobile technology. SLT and Mobitel joining forces signals to the consumers the strength of our offering and our undisputed leadership in telecommunication services in Sri Lanka. The future for our customers looks bright, as our connection brings us all together.”

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC is the national Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider in Sri Lanka for over 163 years. SLT enables opportunities that empower Sri Lankans and elevates the country’s standing in the global arena. SLT’s transformation into a digital service provider has seen the Company move beyond telecommunications services to provide a variety of services and solutions that cater to a digital lifestyle. Mobitel, the mobile arm of SLT launched the First Commercial 4.5G/4G+ Mobile Network in South Asia in 2018 and was the first network in South Asia to successfully showcase the deployment of 5G over a Mobile Network by connecting a commercial Mobile smartphone to its 5G network exceeding speeds of 1.55Gbps. Mobitel has made great strides in recent years to expand its influence in NB-IoT, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Critical Communication technologies and solutions and has been adjudged as the Fastest 4G-LTE network in Sri Lanka for two consecutive years by Ookla, the global leader in internet speed and testing applications.