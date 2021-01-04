Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to begin

Most other available doses will be sent to hundreds of GP-led services and care homes across the UK later in the week, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is a pivotal moment in our fight against this awful virus and I hope it provides renewed hope to everybody that the end of this pandemic is in sight.”

But he urged people to continue to follow social distancing guidance and coronavirus rules to “keep cases down and protect our loved ones”.

As the recent rise in Covid cases puts increased pressure on the NHS, the UK has accelerated its vaccination rollout by planning to give both parts of vaccine 12 weeks apart, having initially planned to leave 21 days between jabs.