Over 100kg of narcotics seized at sea

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized nearly 180kg of narcotics off the coast of Negombo.

Navy Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told Colombo Gazette that 100kg of Chrystal Methamphetamine or ‘ICE’ and 80kg of hashish were seized by Navy personnel.

He said four Sri Lankans from Chilaw were arrested for the possession of the narcotics, while a multi-day trawler was also taken into custody.

The suspects were arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Navy, together with the Police narcotics bureau, State Intelligence Service, and Air Force last night.

Captain Indika de Silva said the suspects and the contraband have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further action. (Colombo Gazette)