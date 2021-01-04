Isolation status enforced in Avissawella lifted

The isolation status enforced in the Avissawella Police Division has been lifted.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said that the isolation status enforced in the Avissawella Police Division has been lifted with immediate effect.

The Police had said earlier that the fear of sub-clusters emerging is preventing the lifting of the isolation status in some areas.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana had said that the isolation status will remain in a number of areas, including in parts of Colombo.

He said that the isolation status has been in effect for a long period of time in some areas.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the isolation status cannot be lifted in some areas as sub-clusters are emerging and more infected persons are being detected.

“However if the health guidelines are strictly followed the isolation status can be lifted in these areas soon,” he said.

The Police Spokesman said that some people may face some difficulties as a result of the isolation status enforced in these areas.

However, he urged the public in these areas to remain patient and follow the health guidelines.

DIG Ajith Rohana also said that 2098 people have been arrested since October 30 for violating the quarantine regulations.

The Police Spokesman also said that institutions have been found to be violating the health guidelines issued last October.

The guidelines include washing hands, checking the temperature and maintaining social distancing in the workplace.

He said the Police are keeping a close eye on institutions violating the health guidelines and will take appropriate action. (Colombo Gazette)