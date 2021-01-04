India’s Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka this week

Indian Foreign Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will undertake a three- day official visit to Sri Lanka this week.

The Foreign Ministry said Minister Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka from tomorrow (05) to Thursday (07) at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

During his visit, the Indian official is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Foreign Ministry said while this official visit marks the first arrival of a high-level foreign dignitary in Sri Lanka in 2021, it becomes also the first foreign visit for External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar in the New Year.

Both countries are looking forward to strengthen the bilateral relationship in multiple areas of cooperation through the high-level exchanges.

The Foreign Ministry further said the visit is arranged through the air-bubble concept amidst Covid-19 travel restrictions in both countries. (Colombo Gazette)