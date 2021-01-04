Imported fertilizer distributed by former regime despite being rejected

EXCLUSIVE

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Imported fertilizer rejected after tests found they were unsafe, had been distributed by the former regime, Colombo Gazette learns.

The fertilizer had been imported in 2018/2019 from two companies based in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Tests conducted after 3575 metric tonnes of fertilizer was imported to Sri Lanka found that some of the fertilizer was unfit for use.

The fertilizer had been found to contain high levels of arsenic and had been rejected as a result.

However, Colombo Gazette learns the fertilizer had been distributed to farmers as there was a severe shortage at the time.

Sources said that the fertilizer had been distributed before lab test results had been obtained.

When contacted by Colombo Gazette, National Fertilizer Secretariat Director Mahesh Gammanpila said that two private companies in Sri Lanka had imported the fertilizer.

He confirmed that lab tests had found some of the fertilizer contained high levels of arsenic. (Colombo Gazette)