Health inspectors bust attempt to host several parties

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Health inspectors had busted attempts to host parties in several areas, in violation of health guidelines.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette New Year’s Eve parties were prevented from being held namely in the Gampaha district, Negombo, Nuwara-Eliya, Monaragala, and Kurunegala areas.

Baalasooriya said PHI officers have been monitoring social media and WhatsApp groups to obtain information on parties being organized to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and had conducted raids in various areas based on tip offs.

Health inspectors have received information on parties being organized by various hotels and restaurants, as well as private parties by various people, including Parliamentarians.

Stating that health inspectors are in the process of collecting concrete evidence in this regard, Baalasooriya said they are yet to receive sufficient evidence.

He further said that in the event they obtain evidence, then action will be initiated against those who hosted and attended the parties in violation of the quarantine regulations.

The PHI Association Secretary said they will be charged for violating health guidelines and legal action will be initiated under the Quarantine Law, irrespective of social status.

Baalasooriya reiterated that indoor and outdoor parties are prohibited under the COVID-19 preventive regulations that were gazetted in October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)