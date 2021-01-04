Grade 11 classes at all schools to resume on 25 January

Grade 11 classes at all Government schools, except those in isolated areas of the Western Province will commence on 25 January 2021, Education Minister Professor G.L. Peiris announced today.

The Minister told reporters that academic activities will recommence for Grade 11 students, especially in Government schools in the Western Province that were forced to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stating that the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020 will be held from 01- 11 March 2021 as announced, he said the Education Ministry hopes to issue the results by end of June.

Minister G.L. Peiris further said they hope the students will be able to commence classes for the GCE Advanced Level Examination by July.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020 was initially scheduled to be held from 18- 27 January 2021, but was postponed to March due to the second coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Nearly 621,000 students are eligible to sit for the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020.

A number of schools remain closed to date, especially in the Western Province due to an increase in coronavirus cases, despite some schools resuming academic activities in late November 2020. (Colombo Gazette)