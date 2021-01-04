England cricketer Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 upon the squad’s arrival in Sri Lanka, BBC Sports reported.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said that Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday 3rd January.

Ali will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government’s protocol on quarantine.

Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday.

Moeen is the first England player to test positive for the virus, with a full summer of games against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland being completed without any cases, BBC Sports reported.

England’s last overseas tour, in South Africa, was cut short in December after positive cases in the Cape Town hotel where England were staying. England returned two positive tests – that were later verified as false positives.

Last week England captain Joe Root said he did not expect the tour to be postponed if there were one or two isolated cases of the virus.

Since England’s tour of South Africa was called off, Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and Sri Lanka’s of South Africa have both continued despite positive cases.

England flew on a chartered flight from London to Hambantota on Saturday evening.

All of the players, and touring party, tested negative before their departure and were sprayed with disinfectant upon their arrival in Sri Lanka.

The series was scheduled to take place last year but England flew home after the tour was called off on 13 March as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic took hold. (Colombo Gazette/BBC Sports)