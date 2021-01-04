Elephant pearls sized in sting operation in Matara

The Special Task Force (STF) seized elephant pearls in a sting operation conducted in Matara.

A suspect was arrested when he had attempted to sell six elephant pearls to an STF decoy.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the elephant pearls are worth Rs. 15 million.

The suspect is a resident of Unawatuna and had arrived in Matara to sell the elephant pearls.

Elephant pearls are formed naturally within the tusks of elephants.

However, their formation is very rare and not all tuskers contain elephant pearls in their tusks.

The process of formation of an elephant pearl only begins once the tusker is around 60 years in age. (Colombo Gazette)