The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka has increased to 215 today, the Government Information Department said.

The death toll increased after two more deaths were reported today.

Both victims are residents of Ratnapura, the Government Information Department said.

Of the latest victims, one is a 71-year-old man from Ratnapura. He died while receiving treatment at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital.

The second victim is an 86-year-old male from Ratnapura. He died at his residence. (Colombo Gazette)