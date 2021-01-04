Athuraliye Rathana Thero to be sworn in tomorrow

The Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament for the 9th Parliament tomorrow (05), Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

The name of Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero was announced by the National Election Commission in a Gazette Notification for the National List parliamentary seat won by ‘’Ape Janabala Party ‘’ in the last General Election.

Rathana Thero, who was first elected to the Parliament from the Kalutara District in 2004 , representing the ‘’Jathika Hela Urumaya’’, was elected to the 7th Parliament from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) in 2010, representing the Gampaha District.

Rathana Thero, who represented the United National Party (UNP) in the 8th Parliament as a National List Member of Parliament in 2015, will be representing Parliament for the fourth time. (Colombo Gazette)