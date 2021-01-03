Two more coronavirus related deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Two more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka.

The Government Information Department said that the latest deaths took the total deaths reported in Sri Lanka to 213.

Both victims reported today are women, one from Colombo and the other from Welipenna.

Of the two deaths, one victim is a 57-year-old woman from Welipenna.

The Government Information Department said that the woman was transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from the Kalutara hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

She died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The second victim is a 76-year-old woman from Colombo 15. She was transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

She also died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)