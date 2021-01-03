Thirteen Sri Lankans who returned from overseas infected

Thirteen Sri Lankans who returned from overseas have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19 said that 515 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 515 people who were found to be infected, 13 are Sri Lankans who returned from overseas and 502 were detected from various parts of Sri Lanka.

According to the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19, of the 502 people infected during this period, 144 are from the Gampaha District, 96 from the Kandy District and 47 from the Colombo District. The remaining 215 people are from various parts of Sri Lanka.

The total number of people detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka since January 2020 was 44,370 as of today (Sunday).

Of them, 36,716 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. (Colombo Gazette)