Sri Lanka Cricket Board employee infected

An employee of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has been found to be infected with the coronavirus and has been isolated with immediate effect.

The infected employee was found to be Corvid Positive, following a PCR Test carried out on Saturday, 02nd January 2021.

SLC said it took steps to immediately isolate the direct contacts of the infected employee and had also carried out PCR tests on the contacts today. The group was also subjected to antigen tests, and the results have shown they were not infected.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket said it will continue to conduct its normal operations with the most essential staff present at the office, whilst the rest will work from home. (Colombo Gazette)