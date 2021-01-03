Rapid antigen tests conducted at fish stalls in Western Province

Rapid antigen tests are being conducted at fish stalls in the Western Province, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that three people have been found to be infected following rapid antigen tests conducted so far at fish stalls in the Western Province.

He said that 180 rapid antigen tests have been conducted so far in the Western Province.

The Police Spokesman said that 23 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the Western Province yesterday (Saturday).