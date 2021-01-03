No access for locals to Sigiriya and Polonnaruwa when Ukrainians visit

Locals will not be given access to Sigiriya and tourist sites in Polonnaruwa when a group of Ukrainian tourists visit the area this week.

The Central Cultural Fund said that the Ukrainian tourists are scheduled to visit Sigiriya and tourist sites in Polonnaruwa on January 4th and 5th.

Accordingly, local tourists will not be allowed to visit Sigiriya until 12 noon on 5th January.

Local tourists will also not be allowed to visit tourist sites in Polonnaruwa on 4th January after 1pm.

The first group of tourists since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Sri Lanka on 28 December.

Ukrainian Airlines SkyUp brought 185 tourists from Ukraine to Sri Lanka as part of a pilot project.

The second group of tourists from Ukraine arrived in Sri Lanka on 29 December.

A group of 204 tourists arrived at the Mattala Airport on 29 December via Ukraine International Airlines PS6385.

Another 173 tourists from Ukraine arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (Saturday).

SkyUp Airlines PQ555 arrived at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) yesterday with 173 tourists. (Colombo Gazette)