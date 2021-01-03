Isolation in Modara, Wanathamulla, Keselwatta and part of Pitakotte lifted

The isolation statues enforced in Modara, Wanathamulla, Keselwatta and part of Pitakotte will be lifted tomorrow.

The Government said that the isolation status in these areas will be lifted at 5am tomorrow (Monday).

The Government said that the isolation status in the Modara Police Division, Hultsdorf West and Hultsdorf North in the Keselwatta Police Division, Wanathamulla in the Borella Police Division and Demalawatta in Mirihana, Pitakotte will be lifted at 5am tomorrow.

The isolation status will also be lifted in Peliyagodawatta, Meegahawatta, Rohana Vihara Mawatha and Pooranakotu Waththa in the Peliyagoda Police Division at 5am tomorrow.

The isolation status enforced in Sri Jayanthi Mawatha in Kiribathgoda will also be lifted at 5am tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)