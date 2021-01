An Indian was killed and two others sustained injuries following an explosion in Kotadeniyawa, the Police said.

The Police said the explosion occurred at a steel factory in the area.

The Indians are employed at the factory.

The Police said that a boiler at the factory had exploded this morning causing injuries to three Indians.

One Indian later succumbed to his injuries on being admitted to hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)