Fall armyworm experts from Rwanda discuss findings with Army Commander

Fall armyworm experts from Rwanda discussed their findings following a visit to Sri Lanka, with Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, the Army media unit said today.

The special delegation from Rwanda had arrived in Sri Lanka with a view to exploring possibilities of providing scientific expertise to control the spread of the fall armyworm (Sena moth caterpillar) on maize (corn) plantations in the North Central Province and elsewhere.

The delegation comprised of scientists, agrarian experts and pest-control experts from Rwanda.

During the visit to Sri Lanka the Rwandan experts presented their experiences in the control of the pest in their country.

The delegation included Brig Gen Fred Muziraguharara, Alexis Rusagara (Horizon Group COO), Jean Marie Vianney Uzamugura (Agropy Production Manager), Mrs. Priscille Ingabire, Crop Protection, Leon Hakizamungu, Crop Protection Technician, and Mrs. Bellancille Uzayisenga, Crop Protection Research Fellow.

The delegation presented a summary of their findings and observations to the Army Commander and assured their fullest cooperation to eradicate the fall armyworm in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)