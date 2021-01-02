UNP to decide on National List MP this month

The United National Party (UNP) will decide on its National List Parliament seat this month.

UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene said the party had decided to take some time on picking the National List MP.

He said that party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had requested the UNP to be patient.

Wijewardene said the UNP wanted to monitor the developments in Parliament before deciding on the nominee for the UNP National List seat in Parliament.

The UNP Deputy Leader noted that both the Government and the Opposition in Parliament were now the same.

He also said there is a call for the UNP to remain in active politics and have a say in Parliament.

Taking all this into consideration the UNP will nominate its National List MP this month. (Colombo Gazette)