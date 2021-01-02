Public urged to avoid fast food including Kottu

The public have been urged to avoid fast food, including Kottu, in order to strengthen the immunity against the coronavirus.

Professor Neelika Malavige from the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura said that immunity to the coronavirus can reduce because of the lifestyles followed by some people.

She said that the public must stay fit, eat healthy food and ensure they consume the required vitamins.

Professor Neelika Malavige said that the public must avoid fast food like Kottu, fried rice and short-eats.

Instead, she said Sri Lankans must maintain a health diet by eating more vegetables and fruit.

She also said that the public must exercise and have good rest and also ensure you do not have Vitamin D deficiency.

Stressing that Vitamin D is inexpensive and has negligible risk when compared to the considerable risk of Covid-19, global researchers on the disease have asked governments to make it part of their strategy against the novel coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)