Government to maintain ‘Kalyana Mithra’ friendly relations

The Government says it will maintain ‘Kalyana Mithra’ friendly relations with all countries.

The Foreign Ministry quoted Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as saying it is the responsibility of the Foreign Ministry in the New Year 2021 to work together as Sri Lankans shedding all differences to safeguard the dignity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka.

In a message to mark the New Year, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that Sri Lanka will maintain ‘Kalyana Mithra’ friendly relations with all countries of the world.

“Everyone needs to think about how the countries in the world that are far more oppressed than our’s and have less facilities than us were able to develop faster than us. We should take examples of the political, social and economic changes that have taken place in those countries,” he said.

The Minister said that pure Theravada Buddhism is a very valuable guide for the development of Sri Lanka, but it is time now for Sri Lanka to look back to see whether the country has paid full attention to do that.

He said the Policy Statement ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ and the Non-Aligned Friendly Foreign Policy of the Government will help make Sri Lanka a great nation in the world.

“We will all work towards these goals in this New Year to protect our motherland as a sovereign state and exemplary to the future generations,” he said.

Foreign Minister Gunawardena wished that this New Year would be a happy, healthy and prosperous year for all Sri Lankans, as well all people around the world. (Colombo Gazette)