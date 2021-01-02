Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 211

The death toll in Sri Lanka from the coronavirus rose to 211 today, the Government said.

The Government Information Department said that three deaths linked to the virus were reported today.

Of the three deaths one person has not yet been identified. He is said to be a male between the age of 70 – 80 and was found dead in the Maradana Police Division. A PCR test had confirmed he was infected.

The second victim is a 93-year-old female from Colombo 13. She had died at her residence.

The third victim is a 76-year-old male from Colombo 12. He was transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from a private hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)