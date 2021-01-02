Another 173 tourists from Ukraine arrive in Sri Lanka

Another 173 tourists from Ukraine arrived in Sri Lanka today, the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

SkyUp Airlines PQ555 arrived at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) this afternoon with 173 tourists.

This is the third group of Ukrainian tourists to arrive in Sri Lanka under a pilot project of the Government to revive the tourism industry of Sri Lanka.

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited says it has made all the required arrangements in compliance with the health guidelines of the Sri Lanka Health Authorities to facilitate the tourists.

The first group of tourists since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Sri Lanka on 28 December.

Ukrainian Airlines SkyUp brought 185 tourists from Ukraine to Sri Lanka as part of the pilot project.

The second group of tourists from Ukraine arrived in Sri Lanka on 29 December.

A group of 204 tourists arrived at the Mattala Airport on 29 December via Ukraine International Airlines PS6385.

SkyUp Airlines plans to operate charter flights to Sri Lanka up to the end of March 2021.

Six tourists from Ukraine have so far tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Sri Lanka.

They were part of the first group of tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)