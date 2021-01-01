Sri Lanka welcomes 2021 with hope and determination

Sri Lanka today welcomed the New Year with hope and determination as the country looks to recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

The Cinnamon Life project in Colombo had the sign ‘2021 Hope’ as Sri Lankans celebrated the dawn of the New Year in a mixed manner.

Health restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus resulted in most people celebrating from home.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his New Year message said that the New Year is a hopeful time for all and it must be welcomed with renewed strength and determination.

“We are filled with gratitude for the unfaltering support the Sri Lankan people have instilled in our government to create an inclusive, and safe Sri Lanka for all. During the short tenure of our Government, we take great pride in being able to recommence solving public grievances, and working towards the betterment of our community. After five years of political stagnation, we were able to restart our social and economic growth amidst a pandemic, and so we appreciate the unwavering support of the Sri Lankan people,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that while 2020 was a difficult year for all in Sri Lanka and around the world, the year has also been a true test of spirit.

“The Sri Lankan community has showed their true mettle in these difficult times, and as we reflect back on this year, let us all believe that brighter days are ahead of us,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that even though the challenges remain great, the Sri Lankan spirit and perseverance remains greater, and it is this spirit that will enable the country to overcome the obstacles of the global pandemic as a nation and inspire future generations (Colombo Gazette)

Pic courtesy John Keells Properties