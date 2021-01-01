Spraying disinfectant in wide areas found to be ineffective

Spraying a disinfectant in wide areas to contain the spread of the coronavirus, has been found to be ineffective.

Professor Neelika Malavige from the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura said that spraying a disinfectant in wide areas instated of specific areas could only harm the environment.

She noted that men moving around with large cans and spraying a disinfectant in a large area will not serve the purposes.

“The virus is not on the wall, in drains and on the wheels of a vehicle,” she said.

Speaking to reporters today Professor Neelika Malavige said that the focus when disinfecting an area should be on places where people place the hand often.

“The focus should be on places like door handles, the railing on steps, the buttons in lifts, the table in a canteen and toilet doors, etc,” she said.

Professor Neelika Malavige said that steps should be taken to clean the specific areas using a disinfectant at least every hour as opposed to spraying a disinfectant in wide areas using large cans.

She asserted that containing the spread of the coronavirus is not like preventing the spread of dengue mosquitoes. (Colombo Gazette)