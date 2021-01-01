Kattankudy Police Division and several areas in Kalmunai isolated

The Kattankudy Police Division and several areas in Kalmunai have been placed under isolation from today.

The Government Information Department said that the Kattankudy Police Division and eleven areas in Kalmunai have been isolated from today.

Accordingly, the Kalmunai 1, Kalmunai 1 C, Kalmunai 1 E, Kalmunai 2, Kalmunai 2 A, Kalmunai 2 B, Kalmunai 3, Kalmunai 3 A, Kalmunai Kudi 1, Kalmunai Kudi 2 and Kalmunai Kudi 3 Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kalmunai have been isolated from today.

Earlier this week the number of coronavirus infected persons in Kalmunai saw a rapid increase forcing local authorities to isolate some areas.

Parts of Kalmunai were isolated on Monday after rapid antigen tests resulted in the detection of 32 coronavirus infected persons. (Colombo Gazette)