PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 351 km long ‘New Bhaupur-New Khurja section’ of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said, “After Independence we are witnessing the inauguration of the most advanced rail section in the country. The first goods train that will run on the New Bhaupur-Khurja section will give a message of the new ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and the new operation control centre in Prayagraj is one of the best control centres in the world.”

“The Operation Control Center in Prayagraj is also a symbol of the new power of the new India. Anyone will be proud as the management and data technology used in the control centre has been prepared in India,” he said.

Modi also emphasised that “infrastructure” is the biggest source of the country’s development.

The Prime Minister said the connectivity is the nerve of the nation, and if the nerves are in better shape then the health and prosperity of the nation is much higher.

He said that today, when India is moving fast towards becoming the biggest economic power of the world, “then the best connectivity is the priority of the country”.

“With this ideology, we have worked on every aspect of modern connectivity in the country over the last six years,” Modi said.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects undertaken by the government. The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crore.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to undertake planning, development, mobilisation of financial resources, construction, maintenance and operation of the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC).