Passengers of Polonnaruwa private bus asked to quarantine

Passengers of a private bus in which coronavirus infected patients who had escaped from a treatment facility had travelled in, have been asked to quarantine.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the five patients had travelled in bus number NB 9268.

Five coronavirus infected patients escaped from the Gallella treatment facility today.

The Police said that the five patients are infected prisoners who had been admitted to the Gallella treatment facility in Polonnaruwa.

A search operation was launched to locate the five patients who had escaped from the treatment facility this morning and on patient was later found.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the patients had arrived at the Polonnaruwa bust halt between 5am and 5-30am today.

They had then boarded a private bus operating between Polonnaruwa and Matara.

The bus had, however, travelled to Colombo and the five patients had disembarked in Kurunegala.

The Police requested the passengers of the bus to report to the nearest Police station and quarantine themselves. (Colombo Gazette)